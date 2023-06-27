42,500 vehicles cross Bangabandhu Bridge in 24 hours, Tk 32.5 million in tolls raised

A total of 42,560 vehicles have crossed the Bangabandhu Bridge in Tangail in the past 24 hours, raising total tolls of Tk 32.5 million for the bridge authority.

From 6 am on Monday to 6 am on Tuesday, a total of 24,817 vehicles crossed from the bridge’s eastern end in Tangail, Bangabandhu Bridge Executive Engineer Md Ahsanul Kabir Pavel said on Tuesday. This raised Tk 16.69 million in tolls.

Another 17,743 crossed from the western end of the bridge in Sirajganj. The bridge authority earned Tk 15.9 million in tolls from these vehicles.