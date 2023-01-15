Internal dispute led Jamatul Ansar to kill own member in the hill tracts: police

Members of Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya killed a fellow Islamist militant of the group due to an internal dispute, police have said after quizzing arrested suspects.

A court has ordered retrieval of the body buried in the remote forests of the Chattogram Hill Tracts, said Md Alamgir Hossain, chief of Ruma Police Station in Bandarban.

Alamgir said on Saturday that police took two of the arrested suspects to the site and located the grave in the Luangmual Para area on Friday.

The law enforcers attempted to retrieve the body in the presence of an executive magistrate on Saturday but cancelled the plan due to adverse weather conditions, said the police officer.

Md Mamun Shibli, chief executive of Ruma Upazila administration, said they would start for the site on Sunday.

Police did not reveal the identity of the militant killed in the dispute.

The Rapid Action Battalion on Thursday said it arrested five suspected members of Jamatul Ansar in the remote forests of Roangchhari and Thanchi.

The suspects allegedly had training at the camps of the tribal separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front or KNF, also known as the Bawm Party, in the hill tracts.