Hasina hopes Bangladesh's youth will embrace Sheikh Kamal’s ideology

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina believes the youth of Bangladesh would benefit greatly from following in the footsteps of freedom fighter Captain Sheikh Kamal.
Children and young people must work hard to harness their innate qualities and elevate Bangladesh to new heights in the global arena, she said at an event marking Kamal's 73rd birth anniversary via video conferencing on Friday.
Hasina highlighted her younger brother's numerous talents, simple lifestyle and down-to-earth character. “He was a multitalented person. He was involved in sports like hockey, football and cricket and could also play the sitar very well. He used to sing and act in dramas. Kamal always won extempore speech competitions.”
Besides all these qualities, Kamal, a valiant freedom fighter, was also politically-aware person and worked actively for the Bangladesh Chhatra League when he was a student at Dhaka College. “In those days, we used to work for the organisation and never thought about the positions we held in it.”
“Our father taught us to engage in politics for the betterment of the people. We always followed his ideology. He told us to maintain a simple life and hence, our motto was ‘simple living and high thinking,'” Hasina said.
Despite being the son of the nation's founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Kamal always remained humble, according to Hasina. She also recalled how he mobilised and worked with youths in Dhanmondi's Road No. 19, Abahani Club and Sat Masjid Road after Bangabandhu called for the country's independence in his historic speech on Mar 7, 1971.
Looking back on the gruesome assassination of Bangabandhu and his family on Aug 15, 1975, Hasina said that Kamal had served with one of the killers, Noor Chowdhury, under Gen Ataul Goni Osmani.
“Seeing Noor, Kamal may have thought he was there to rescue them, but unfortunately, Kamal was shot first. Eventually, the killers murdered everyone in the family.”
On the occassion of Kamal's birth anniversary, the Ministry of Youth and Sports honoured nine sports personalities and two organisations with the Sheikh Kamal Jatiya Krira Parishad Award.
State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel handed over the awards on behalf of the prime minister.