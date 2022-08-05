Hasina hopes Bangladesh's youth will embrace Sheikh Kamal’s ideology

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina believes the youth of Bangladesh would benefit greatly from following in the footsteps of freedom fighter Captain Sheikh Kamal.

Children and young people must work hard to harness their innate qualities and elevate Bangladesh to new heights in the global arena, she said at an event marking Kamal's 73rd birth anniversary via video conferencing on Friday.

Hasina highlighted her younger brother's numerous talents, simple lifestyle and down-to-earth character. “He was a multitalented person. He was involved in sports like hockey, football and cricket and could also play the sitar very well. He used to sing and act in dramas. Kamal always won extempore speech competitions.”