20 injured in ‘attack’ on Students’ Rights Council activists at DU

The Dhaka University unit of Bangladesh Students’ Rights Council has said that an attack on its members during a programme of the network’s fifth anniversary left at least 20 people injured.

The president and the general secretary of the council were among the injured. The incident took place near the anniversary programme at the TSC auditorium around 11 am Friday.

The council leaders alleged that the Bangladesh Chhatra League supporters beat them before leaving the scene. They were attacked at the TSC gate and in two other areas.

Supporters of the Chhatra League had already taken a position and shouted slogans at TSC before the members of the Students’ Rights Council arrived, witnesses said.