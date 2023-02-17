20 injured in ‘attack’ on Students’ Rights Council activists at DU

The Dhaka University unit of Bangladesh Students’ Rights Council has said that an attack on its members during a programme of the network’s fifth anniversary left at least 20 people injured.
The president and the general secretary of the council were among the injured. The incident took place near the anniversary programme at the TSC auditorium around 11 am Friday.
The council leaders alleged that the Bangladesh Chhatra League supporters beat them before leaving the scene. They were attacked at the TSC gate and in two other areas.
Supporters of the Chhatra League had already taken a position and shouted slogans at TSC before the members of the Students’ Rights Council arrived, witnesses said.
Newaz Khan Bappy, president of Govt Titumir College unit of the council, said the Chhatra League attacked them. Four of the injured were taken to BSMMU, three to Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital and the others to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
President of the council Bin Yamin Molla, General Secretary Ariful Islam Adib, Vice President Akhtar Hossain, Sabbir Hossain, Joint General Secretary Jahir Faisal, Faisal Rocky, Ibrahim Nirab, Forkan Bin Hamid and Aftab Ahmed were among the injured.
Asked about the alleged attack, Tanvir Hasan Saikat, the general secretary of DU Chhatra League, said students were celebrating Cumilla’s triumph in the Bangladesh Premier League and were shouting slogans.
“The Chhatra League had no programme there. It was the members of the Students’ Rights Council who launched the attack.”