Hasina to hold press conference on Monday about Qatar visit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a press conference on Monday about her recent visit to Qatar where she joined the Fifth United Nations Conference of the Least Developed Countries.
The press conference will be held at her official residence the Ganabhaban at 4:30pm, her Assistant Press Secretary MM Imrul Kayes said on Sunday.
Besides the opening session of the LDC conference, she attended several events in Doha, Kayes said.
The prime minister travelled to Qatar on Mar 4 on a four-day official trip to join the conference at the invitation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.