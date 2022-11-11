Suspect accused in 23 cases killed in ‘gunfight’ with RAB in Narayanganj

A suspect accused in nearly two dozen cases, including some related to murder, robbery and drug trafficking, has been killed in a so-called gunfight with the Rapid Action Battalion in Narayanganj, the elite force has said.

Lt Col Abdullah Al Momen, commander of RAB-1, said the suspect, Shahin Mia alias City Shahin, 35, died at Mugda Medical College Hospital in Dhaka after he was injured in the ‘gunfight’ on Thursday afternoon.

The deadly ‘shootout’ has occurred nearly a year after the US imposed sanctions on the force for ‘serious violation of human rights’.

Momen said Shahin was accused in 23 cases and listed as a top criminal. The RAB’s previous attempts to arrest him had failed.

Following intel, the RAB conducted a raid at Chonpara Rehabilitation Centre in Rupganj around 2pm to arrest him, Momen said.