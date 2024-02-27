    বাংলা

    Minister renews vow to crack down on market manipulators before Ramadan

    People will be able to buy beef at Tk 600, mutton at Tk 900, and milk at Tk 80 in 25 designated places, he says

    Faridpur Correspondent
    Published : 27 Feb 2024, 10:49 AM
    Updated : 27 Feb 2024, 10:49 AM

    Fisheries and Livestock Minister Abdur Rahman has issued a fresh warning to traders against gouging the prices of daily commodities ahead of Ramadan.

    "We will take action against traders who try to manipulate the price of daily necessities. They will be held publicly accountable if necessary," he said on Tuesday.

    The minister made the remarks while speaking to reporters in Faridpur at the inaugural ceremony of the dredging of the Madhumati River in Madhukhali Upazila.

    Rahman also said that daily commodities will be sold at reasonable prices in 25 areas during the month of fasting.

    "Ramadan is a blessed month. We have taken measures to ensure that the people can buy the goods at reasonable prices," said the minister.

    According to Rahman, people will be able to purchase beef at Tk 600, mutton at Tk 900, and milk at Tk 80 in the 25 places designated by the ministry.

    Earlier, the minister had unveiled a plaque for the conservation and dredging of the Madhumati River in Kamarkhali Union of Madhukhali Upazila.

    "We will be spending Tk 150 million on this project. This is the very first initiative to build a permanent dam on this river since independence," he said.

    The dam's construction began on Monday to ensure the river's navigability alongside dredging operations.

