Minister renews vow to crack down on market manipulators before Ramadan

Rahman also said that daily commodities will be sold at reasonable prices in 25 areas during the month of fasting.

"Ramadan is a blessed month. We have taken measures to ensure that the people can buy the goods at reasonable prices," said the minister.

According to Rahman, people will be able to purchase beef at Tk 600, mutton at Tk 900, and milk at Tk 80 in the 25 places designated by the ministry.

Earlier, the minister had unveiled a plaque for the conservation and dredging of the Madhumati River in Kamarkhali Union of Madhukhali Upazila.

"We will be spending Tk 150 million on this project. This is the very first initiative to build a permanent dam on this river since independence," he said.

The dam's construction began on Monday to ensure the river's navigability alongside dredging operations.