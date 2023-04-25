Japan rolls out red carpet as Hasina kicks off three-state tour

Japan rolled out a red carpet to welcome Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who arrived in Tokyo on a four-day visit at the invitation of her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported.

A special jet of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying Hasina and an entourage landed at the Haneda International Airport, Tokyo at 4:45pm local time on Tuesday.

Yamada Kenji, Japanese state minister for foreign affairs, and Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed received her at the airport where Hasina received a guard of honour, the BSS added.

Earlier, the flight departed from Shahjalal International Airport at 7:56am, kicking off the first leg of her 15-day official visit to Japan, the US and the UK.