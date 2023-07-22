17 dead, 18 injured as bus plunges into pond in Jhalakathi

At least 17 people have been killed and 18 others injured after a bus veered out of control and rolled into a roadside pond in Jhalakathi's Rajapur Upazila.

The incident occurred on the Khulna-Jhalakathi regional highway in the Chhatrakanda area around 9:30 am on Saturday, according to the police.

The Bashar Smriti Paribahan bus was headed to Jhalakathi from Bhandaria when the driver lost control of the vehicle after one of its tyres exploded. The bus subsequently overturned and fell into the waterbody,