Hasina flags need to identify reasons for boys' underperformance in public exams

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has pointed to a reversal in the traditional gender disparity in Bangladesh's education sector as female students once again surpassed their male peers in the HSC and equivalent exams.

With over 1.3 million students participating in this year's public exams, girls achieved a pass rate of 80.57 percent, outshining boys whose pass rate stood at 76.76 percent.

After receiving a summary of the exam results on Sunday, Hasina commended the high success rate among girls. At the same time, she stressed the need to look into the factors contributing to the underperformance of boys.