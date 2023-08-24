NBR tax officer allegedly abducted, tortured by former driver's gang in Dhaka

A case has been filed against a former driver of a tax official at the National Board of Revenue for allegedly abducting her, confining her to a garage, and torturing her.
A case of abduction and torture was filed with the Ramna Model Police Station over the incident that occurred last Friday. Police have arrested three suspects as of now, said Abul Hasan, chief of the police station.
The victim, Joint Commissioner Masuma Khatun of Tax Zone-2, is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Green Road.
On Aug 18, a group of people assaulted Masuma and her driver near the Viqarunnisa Noon School and College around 8 pm. Then they took Masuma and kept her captive in a garage in Sabujbagh for 18 hours. The NBR officer had one of her legs broken and her eyes severely damaged due to the torture.
On the day of the incident, Masuma was returning to her home in Siddheshwari on her car, she wrote in the case statement. As her car reached near Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, a motorcycle suddenly hit it.
When the driver stepped out of the car, a group of people snatched the ignition key and started to beat Masuma and her driver Anwar.
The kidnappers left Anwar but took Masuma and her car to a garage in Sabujbagh. They taped her mouth and beat her throughout the night. They tortured Masuma until 2 pm the next day.
“After 2 pm, the assailants went out to buy food, leaving two or three members of their gang to keep watch. Masuma took the opportunity to get out of the car and start screaming,” said OC Abdul Hasan.
Hearing her screaming, locals went to the scene and rescued her. They nabbed three members of the abduction gang and informed the Shahbagh police. Later, officers from Sabujbagh Police Station rescued Masuma and arrested the suspects.
Md Masud, a former driver of Masuma, orchestrated the abduction to extort a hefty amount from her, said the chief of Ramna Police Station.
He said Masum was a member of an ‘organised abduction gang’.
“It was Masud who drew up the plan and provided information to his gang. He implemented the plan to abduct Masuma and extort a hefty amount with the help of his accomplices.”
The NBR officer named six suspects, including Masud in the case. Three arrestees, Saiful Islam, Abu Bakkar Siddique aka Sabbir, and Yasin Arafat Raju were sent to jail.
The gang has four members, including Masud, said OC Abul Hasan. They snatched Tk 150,000 and a mobile phone from Joint Commissioner Masuma on the day of the incident. Masud assured his gang that they would get a hefty amount if they could abduct Masuma.