NBR tax officer allegedly abducted, tortured by former driver's gang in Dhaka

A case has been filed against a former driver of a tax official at the National Board of Revenue for allegedly abducting her, confining her to a garage, and torturing her.

A case of abduction and torture was filed with the Ramna Model Police Station over the incident that occurred last Friday. Police have arrested three suspects as of now, said Abul Hasan, chief of the police station.

The victim, Joint Commissioner Masuma Khatun of Tax Zone-2, is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Green Road.

On Aug 18, a group of people assaulted Masuma and her driver near the Viqarunnisa Noon School and College around 8 pm. Then they took Masuma and kept her captive in a garage in Sabujbagh for 18 hours. The NBR officer had one of her legs broken and her eyes severely damaged due to the torture.