Hasina says she has information on ‘renowned’ people laundering money

The prime minister says she has information on money laundering crime committed by many “well-known” people.

After a journalist asked her about recent findings by police at a press conference on Wednesday, Sheikh Hasina said she doubted the media is brave enough to publish the names of the money launderers.

“I have information on many renowned people. The Anti-Corruption Commission and the Bangladesh Bank are also collecting information. They will be revealed. Let’s see whether you write about them,” she said.