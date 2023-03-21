    বাংলা

    23 to die for murder in Madaripur

    Six others are jailed for life over the murder of Rajib Sarder a decade ago

    Madaripur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 March 2023, 11:46 AM
    Updated : 21 March 2023, 11:46 AM

    A court has sentenced 23 people to death and six others to life imprisonment in the murder of Rajib Sarder a decade ago in Madaripur.

    Additional District and Sessions Judge Lailatul Ferdous delivered the verdict on Tuesday, according to state prosecutor Siddiqur Rahman.

    The court also fined each of the six jailed convicts Tk 50,000.

    Rajib was raised by his uncle and lived in his house in the Sadar Upazila's Harikumariya area, according to the lawyer.

    In September 2012, the 25-year-old was fatally attacked by the convicts over a dispute.

    Rajib's family members rescued him and took him to Faridpur Medical College Hospital. He was later transferred to Dhaka, but died on the way to the capital.

    His uncle, Ali Howladar, subsequently started a murder case over the incident.

    Police pressed charges against 36 people over the incident, 22 of whom were in the dock for the verdict, he said.

    Three other suspects died during the trial.

