23 to die for murder in Madaripur

A court has sentenced 23 people to death and six others to life imprisonment in the murder of Rajib Sarder a decade ago in Madaripur.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Lailatul Ferdous delivered the verdict on Tuesday, according to state prosecutor Siddiqur Rahman.

The court also fined each of the six jailed convicts Tk 50,000.

Rajib was raised by his uncle and lived in his house in the Sadar Upazila's Harikumariya area, according to the lawyer.

In September 2012, the 25-year-old was fatally attacked by the convicts over a dispute.

Rajib's family members rescued him and took him to Faridpur Medical College Hospital. He was later transferred to Dhaka, but died on the way to the capital.