Complications over funeral as ‘Muslim convert’ Hindu student dies after being hit by train in Dhaka

Complications have arisen over the last rites of a ‘Muslim convert’ Hindu student who died after being hit by a train in Dhaka.

Police have identified the student as 20-year old Abdullah Syeed, born Jewel Sheel, from Chakaria in Cox’s Bazar.

He studied at Government Science College and was awaiting the results of Higher Secondary Certificate exams. The student lived in a hostel at Tejgaon.

He was crossing the tracks near Tejgaon Railway Station when one of two passing trains hit him just before noon on Wednesday.

He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead, said Tejgaon Police Station chief Apurba Hasan.

His name was mentioned as Jewel Sheel in the public exam records, but he took the name Abdullah Sayeed after converting to Islam in 2022 by using an affidavit, Apurba said, citing the student’s classmates.