Complications over funeral as ‘Muslim convert’ Hindu student dies after being hit by train in Dhaka

Complications have arisen over the last rites of a ‘Muslim convert’ Hindu student who died after being hit by a train in Dhaka.
Police have identified the student as 20-year old Abdullah Syeed, born Jewel Sheel, from Chakaria in Cox’s Bazar.
He studied at Government Science College and was awaiting the results of Higher Secondary Certificate exams. The student lived in a hostel at Tejgaon.
He was crossing the tracks near Tejgaon Railway Station when one of two passing trains hit him just before noon on Wednesday.
He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead, said Tejgaon Police Station chief Apurba Hasan.
His name was mentioned as Jewel Sheel in the public exam records, but he took the name Abdullah Sayeed after converting to Islam in 2022 by using an affidavit, Apurba said, citing the student’s classmates.
Sub-Inspector Kamrul Islam of Kamalapur Railway Police Station said the family initially said they would come to take the body, but later they refused to take it.
Police did not hand over the body to his Muslim classmates, who wanted to give him an Islamic funeral and burial. The body was kept at the DMCH mortuary.
Kamrul said they were waiting for their high-ups’ decision on whether the body will be cremated or buried.
In another accident in the capital, an elderly woman died after being run over by a bus near the Bata Signal intersection on New Elephant Road in the afternoon.
The 60-year-old victim, Rokeya Begum, used to take care of an old lady in a house in the New Market area, said one of her relatives.
The relative, Alauddin, who gave a single name, said Rokeya often visited her daughter who lives in the Konapara Dogair area of Demra.
She was taken to the DMCH but doctors declared her dead.
Police impounded the Malancha Paribahan bus that hit her and detained its driver.