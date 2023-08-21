    বাংলা

    Aircraft mechanic held with 68 gold bars at Dhaka airport

    The gold bars weighed 7.88kg, and their current market price is Tk 70.8 million, according to law enforcers

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 21 August 2023, 06:45 AM
    Updated : 21 August 2023, 06:45 AM

    The Armed Police Battalion detained an employee of Biman Bangladesh Airlines after he tried to smuggle 68 gold bars out of an aircraft which illegally brought the precious metal to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

    Law enforcers found 33-year-old aircraft mechanic Shafiqul Islam with the gold bars stashed around his waist on Sunday night, according to APBn Additional Superintendent of Police Md Ziaul Haque.

    The gold bars weighed 7.88kg, and their current market price is Tk 70.8 million, the APBn officer said.

    Shafiqul went inside a Boeing 777 plane at 10 pm on Sunday after it arrived from Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur carrying the passengers of flight BG 383 and parked in the hangar. All the staff in charge of cleaning and maintenance had left the aircraft by the time Shafiqul entered, and his movement appeared suspicious to a team of APBn agents on their regular patrol duty, ASP Ziaul said.

    APBn found the gold bars after searching him in the presence of other law enforcers, the ASP said. “During interrogation, he didn’t give any clear answer about the source and the destination of the gold bars. He spoke nonsense,” he added.

    Shafiqul joined Biman Bangladesh Airlines on a temporary basis in 2013. His job became permanent in 2017. He is a native of Khulna’s Daulatpur. APBn said a case will be filed against him in connection with the matter.

    RELATED STORIES
    SoftBank Corp's logo is pictured at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, February 4, 2021.
    SoftBank in talks to buy Vision Fund's 25% stake in Arm
    SoftBank, which already owns 75% of Arm, is purchasing the remaining 25% from vision fund as it prepares to list the chip designer on Nasdaq next month
    Collisions with birds force cancellation of two flights from Dhaka airport
    Collisions with birds: 2 Dhaka airport flights cancelled
    No one is hurt, but both aircraft are damaged
    A smartphone with a displayed Arm Ltd logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken Mar 6, 2023.
    SoftBank's Arm Ltd aims upto $70bn valuation in September IPO
    Arm plans to sell its shares to Nasdaq later this year, seeking to raise between $8bn and $10bn
    A mockup of the Gulfstream G700 is unveiled during a news conference at the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) exhibition in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, Oct 21, 2019.
    6 dead in private jet crash outside Los Angeles
    The privately-owned plane crashed 500 feet from the runway at a small airport

    Opinion

    China does Intel a small favour
    Jonathan Guilford
    China EV makers face cost, consumer challenges to conquer Europe
    Slumping US-China trade accompanied by fear of war
    Peter Apps
    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks