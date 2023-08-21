Aircraft mechanic held with 68 gold bars at Dhaka airport

The Armed Police Battalion detained an employee of Biman Bangladesh Airlines after he tried to smuggle 68 gold bars out of an aircraft which illegally brought the precious metal to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
Law enforcers found 33-year-old aircraft mechanic Shafiqul Islam with the gold bars stashed around his waist on Sunday night, according to APBn Additional Superintendent of Police Md Ziaul Haque.
The gold bars weighed 7.88kg, and their current market price is Tk 70.8 million, the APBn officer said.
Shafiqul went inside a Boeing 777 plane at 10 pm on Sunday after it arrived from Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur carrying the passengers of flight BG 383 and parked in the hangar. All the staff in charge of cleaning and maintenance had left the aircraft by the time Shafiqul entered, and his movement appeared suspicious to a team of APBn agents on their regular patrol duty, ASP Ziaul said.
APBn found the gold bars after searching him in the presence of other law enforcers, the ASP said. “During interrogation, he didn’t give any clear answer about the source and the destination of the gold bars. He spoke nonsense,” he added.
Shafiqul joined Biman Bangladesh Airlines on a temporary basis in 2013. His job became permanent in 2017. He is a native of Khulna’s Daulatpur. APBn said a case will be filed against him in connection with the matter.