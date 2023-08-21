Aircraft mechanic held with 68 gold bars at Dhaka airport

Shafiqul went inside a Boeing 777 plane at 10 pm on Sunday after it arrived from Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur carrying the passengers of flight BG 383 and parked in the hangar. All the staff in charge of cleaning and maintenance had left the aircraft by the time Shafiqul entered, and his movement appeared suspicious to a team of APBn agents on their regular patrol duty, ASP Ziaul said.



APBn found the gold bars after searching him in the presence of other law enforcers, the ASP said. “During interrogation, he didn’t give any clear answer about the source and the destination of the gold bars. He spoke nonsense,” he added.