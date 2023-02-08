Bangladesh to observe a day of mourning for earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria

Several people who left their home to join militant groups are among the arrestees, law enforcers say
Bangladesh has announced a day of state mourning for the victims of the devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and neighbouring Syria.
The national flag will be flown at half-mast at all government, semi-government and autonomous institutions, educational institutions and Bangladesh missions abroad on Thursday, the Cabinet Division announced.
Special prayer services will also be organised in all religious institutions across the country.
Almost 10,000 people have been killed in the devastating earthquake that rocked southeast Turkey and war-torn Syria early on Monday. It toppled thousands of buildings including hospitals, schools and apartment blocks, injured tens of thousands, and left countless people homeless.