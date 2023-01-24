Election Commission to announce presidential election schedule Wednesday

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal, who will be the returning officer, made the announcement at the commission on Tuesday after a meeting with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in parliament.

“We have decided to hold our meeting at 11am on Wednesday. After that meeting, we will announce the election schedule for presidential elections.”

With the Awami League having an absolute majority in parliament, it is almost certain that its candidate will serve as the next head of state.