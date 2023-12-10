    বাংলা

    Dense fog disrupts ferry services on Daulatdia-Paturia route for over 8 hours

    Services were suspended overnight for safety reasons before resuming in the morning when the fog cleared

    Rajbari Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 Dec 2023, 06:42 AM
    Updated : 10 Dec 2023, 06:42 AM

    Ferry services have resumed on the Daulatdia-Paturia route after heavy fog on the Padma River disrupted operations for eight and a half hours.

    Services resumed around 9:30 am on Sunday after the fog cleared, according to Shah Md Khaled Newaz, deputy manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation in the Aricha region.

    In a bid to prevent any accidents, ferry operations were suspended at 1 am, leaving four vessels stranded in the middle of the river,  he said.

    "There were about 50 vehicles near the dock at the time. This led to congestion, causing inconvenience for drivers and passengers."

    RELATED STORIES
    A dead dolphin is seen at Tefe lake, which flows into the Solimoes river, that has been affected by the high temperatures and drought in Tefe, Amazonas state, Brazil, October 1, 2023. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
    Impact of Amazon's climate-driven drought may last until 2026
    The drought has killed endangered river dolphins and triggered deadly riverbank collapses
    Brick kiln along Buriganga River
    Brick kiln along Buriganga River
    In the kilns of Bangladesh, bricks are made by putting clay in moulds, drying them in the sun, and then burning them. In one of these kilns along the Buriganga River at Basila in Dhaka, male, female a ...
    How political unrest impacts revenue on major bridges in Bangladesh
    How blockades affected toll collections on major bridges
    The strike and blockades initiated by BNP and Jamaat resulted in a significant decline in toll collections on some of the country's major bridges
    First train traverses Padma Bridge
    First train traverses Padma Bridge
    The first passenger train departs from Dhaka Kamalapur Railway Station for the southwestern districts crossing the Padma Bridge on Thursday, Nov 2, 2023.

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron