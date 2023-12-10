Dense fog disrupts ferry services on Daulatdia-Paturia route for over 8 hours

Ferry services have resumed on the Daulatdia-Paturia route after heavy fog on the Padma River disrupted operations for eight and a half hours.

Services resumed around 9:30 am on Sunday after the fog cleared, according to Shah Md Khaled Newaz, deputy manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation in the Aricha region.

In a bid to prevent any accidents, ferry operations were suspended at 1 am, leaving four vessels stranded in the middle of the river, he said.

"There were about 50 vehicles near the dock at the time. This led to congestion, causing inconvenience for drivers and passengers."