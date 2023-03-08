Deadly Old Dhaka blast may have been 'accidental', says fire service chief

Brig Gen Md Main Uddin, director general of the fire service, believes the devastating explosion that ripped through the Café Queen building in Old Dhaka’s Siddique Bazar may have been accidental.

The final report on the incident will be submitted after further investigation, he said during his visit to the scene on Wednesday, a day after the blast that killed 17 people and left three others missing.

“Preliminary investigation suggests the blast might have been an accident. But further investigation is underway,” Main said.