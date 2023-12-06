Four killed in attacks over the span of hours at Rohingya camps in Ukhiya

Four Rohingya have been killed and two others injured in separate attacks at three refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya in a ‘power struggle’.

The incidents occurred at the No. 15 Jamtali Rohingya Camp and the No. 17 Rohingya camp on Tuesday night, according to Md Shameem Hossain, chief of Ukhiya Police Station. A fourth victim was killed at camp No. 4 earlier in the day.

Three of the dead have been identified as Md Jobair, 16, from the Jamtali camp, Abul Kashem from the No. 17 camp, and Imam Hossain from the No. 4 camp.