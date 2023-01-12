Hasina floats six proposals to achieve sustainable economic growth at G20 meeting

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has placed six proposals before the Group of 20 (G20) nations aimed at achieving sustainable global economic growth and development of countries in the southern hemisphere.
The premier virtually addressed the inaugural session of the intergovernmental forum's 'Voice of the South Summit 2023' in Delhi on Thursday, state news agency BSS reports.
Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, Hasina stressed the need for collective efforts to create a "just and fair" economic order.
In brief: Hasina's proposals to the G20
· Maintaining world peace and stability for the larger interest of humanity.
· Creating a new paradigm to tackle inequality holistically in parallel with the Sustainable Development Goals.
· Special financing for the most vulnerable nations, including least developed and climate-vulnerable countries.
· Bridging 'digital divides' to ensure equal opportunities for all, including women. Capitalising on the Fourth Industrial Revolution by investing in the youth, for which financing and the transfer of technology are essential.
· Ensuring that all human beings have an equal right to lead a decent life
· Strengthening South-South and tripartite cooperation to ensure global human development.
To this end, the support of international financial institutions, private entities, research institutes and other stakeholders is vital, according to Hasina.
The premier also reminded the international community of its responsibility to ensure the repatriation of Myanmar's forcibly displaced Rohingya population sheltered by Bangladesh.
Hasina also expressed her gratitude towards the Indian government for inviting Bangladesh to the summit as a guest country. Congratulating India and its Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the country's assumption of the G20 presidency, Hasina lauded the South Asian nation's vision of facilitating 'inclusive development'.
She underscored Bangladesh's commitment to contributing to Modi's "robust initiatives" to accelerate human-centric development in collaboration with world leaders.
The pandemic and the war in Ukraine have wreaked havoc across the globe, with food, fuel and fertiliser shortages, coupled with the rising threats of climate change and global recession bringing untold suffering to common people, Hasina noted.
The prime minister emphasised "bold, decisive and coordinated action" at the global level to overcome the crises.
Referring to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's first speech at the United Nations in 1974, Hasina said her father's vision of ensuring the right of every human being to live a quality life is as relevant as ever.
Bangladesh has achieved rapid economic growth over the past decade by ensuring social justice for all and is now recognised as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, she said.
The country's poverty rate has fallen from 41.5 percent to 20 percent in the last 14 years, while the per capita income has tripled in just one decade. Such progress has enabled Bangladesh to be promoted to the rank of a developing nation, Hasina added.
Hasina also reiterated her vision of building a 'Smart Bangladesh' with advanced physical infrastructure on the foundation of a strong economy.
The prime minister also highlighted the infrastructural strides taken by the country through the launch of the self-financed Padma Multipurpose Bridge, widely viewed as her administration's crowning achievement, and the Dhaka Metro Rail, the country's first urban transit system.
Work on the 3.2-km long Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman tunnel under the Karnaphuli river in Chittagong is also nearing its end, she said.
Highlighting her government's initiative to eradicate homelessness, Hasina added that 3.5 million people have been provided with free housing.
Several other mega projects geared towards enhancing the standard of living in the country are also in the works, according to the prime minister. She noted that these initiatives require massive financial and technical support from the developed world and called on the G20 for its support.