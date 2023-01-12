Hasina floats six proposals to achieve sustainable economic growth at G20 meeting

The premier also reminded the international community of its responsibility to ensure the repatriation of Myanmar's forcibly displaced Rohingya population sheltered by Bangladesh.

Hasina also expressed her gratitude towards the Indian government for inviting Bangladesh to the summit as a guest country. Congratulating India and its Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the country's assumption of the G20 presidency, Hasina lauded the South Asian nation's vision of facilitating 'inclusive development'.

She underscored Bangladesh's commitment to contributing to Modi's "robust initiatives" to accelerate human-centric development in collaboration with world leaders.

The pandemic and the war in Ukraine have wreaked havoc across the globe, with food, fuel and fertiliser shortages, coupled with the rising threats of climate change and global recession bringing untold suffering to common people, Hasina noted.

The prime minister emphasised "bold, decisive and coordinated action" at the global level to overcome the crises.

Referring to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's first speech at the United Nations in 1974, Hasina said her father's vision of ensuring the right of every human being to live a quality life is as relevant as ever.

Bangladesh has achieved rapid economic growth over the past decade by ensuring social justice for all and is now recognised as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, she said.

The country's poverty rate has fallen from 41.5 percent to 20 percent in the last 14 years, while the per capita income has tripled in just one decade. Such progress has enabled Bangladesh to be promoted to the rank of a developing nation, Hasina added.