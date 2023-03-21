ACC says it will scrutinise wealth of candidates in next election

Anti-Corruption Commission Chairman Mohammad Mohiuddin Abdullah says the anti-graft watchdog will keep an eye on the affidavits to be submitted by the candidates for the next general election.

“The commission will closely monitor the information on their wealth found in the affidavits of the candidates," he said at a media briefing on the agency’s annual report 2022 on Tuesday.

“The ACC will keep its eyes open this year. It will be free from influence. We are working to speed up our activities,” Mohiuddin said.

Asked about political influence interrupting the ACC’s stated function, Mohiuddin said, "The data on the agency speaks for itself -- our cases, investigations and inquiries have all improved.”

The ACC chief urged the media to determine the facts based on information instead of going off the opinions of others.