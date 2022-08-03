Award-winning reciter ‘dies by suicide' in Barishal

Police have recovered the body of a critically-acclaimed recitation artist after her apparent suicide in Barishal.

Samsunnahar Nipa, 25, lived with her sister on North Mallik Road in the city.

Aklima Begum, a sub-inspector of Kotwali Police Station, said Nipa's sister woke up in the morning on Wednesday and saw Nipa hanging from a crossbeam of the house.

Nipa was a member of Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigoshthi’s Barishal unit and also a member of Barishal Drama. She did her MBA from Global University in the city.