Award-winning reciter ‘dies by suicide' in Barishal

    Published : 3 August 2022, 05:56 PM
    Police have recovered the body of a critically-acclaimed recitation artist after her apparent suicide in Barishal.

    Samsunnahar Nipa, 25, lived with her sister on North Mallik Road in the city.

    Aklima Begum, a sub-inspector of Kotwali Police Station, said Nipa's sister woke up in the morning on Wednesday and saw Nipa hanging from a crossbeam of the house.

    Nipa was a member of Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigoshthi’s Barishal unit and also a member of Barishal Drama. She did her MBA from Global University in the city.

    She won the Ziaul Haq Gold Medal in the recitation competition in Magura, her family said.

    Barishal Udichi President Saifur Rahman Miron said, “Nipa used to recite regularly. We’re lost for words at her death."

    A few hours before the incident, Nipa wrote on Facebook: “All exits are not goodbyes.”

    Earlier on Tuesday, Nipa commented on a post on another person's suicide on Facebook.

    “In the preliminary investigation, it appears to be suicide,” said Kotwali Police Station chief Azimul Karim.

    “Police will conduct a detailed investigation," Azimul added.

    The body was sent to a hospital morgue for post-mortem examination.

