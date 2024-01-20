Two tourists killed in Bandarban road accident

Two women have died in a car accident during a trip to Bandarban.

Eleven other women were injured when the vehicle veered out of control and fell into a ditch in Ruma Upazila's Darjeeling Para on Saturday.

The dead tourists have been identified as 53-year-old Firoza Begum, and 24-year-old Zainab Khatun, a postgraduate university student.

A group of 57 women tourists, all members of the 'Women's Eye View of the World' organisation, were on their way back from Ruma's Keokradong hill when the vehicle carrying 13 people veered off the road and plunged into a deep ditch, said Md Midan Mia, a sub-inspector at the local police station.