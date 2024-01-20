    বাংলা

    Two tourists killed in Bandarban road accident

    Eleven others were injured after a car veered out of control and fell into a ditch

    Bandarban Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 Jan 2024, 11:57 AM
    Updated : 20 Jan 2024, 11:57 AM

    Two women have died in a car accident during a trip to Bandarban. 

    Eleven other women were injured when the vehicle veered out of control and fell into a ditch in Ruma Upazila's Darjeeling Para on Saturday.

     The dead tourists have been identified as 53-year-old Firoza Begum, and 24-year-old Zainab Khatun, a postgraduate university student. 

    A group of 57 women tourists, all members of the 'Women's Eye View of the World' organisation, were on their way back from Ruma's Keokradong hill when the vehicle carrying 13 people veered off the road and plunged into a deep ditch, said Md Midan Mia, a sub-inspector at the local police station. 

    The injured were initially taken to the Ruma Upazila Health Complex by rescuers before being transferred to Bandarban Sadar Hospital for advanced treatment, according to Mahbubul Haque, the Upazila executive officer (UNO).

    Three of the injured were in critical condition. 

    UNO Mahbubul added that the authorities will take necessary measures to facilitate their treatment. 

    Upon receiving news of the accident, Bandarban MP Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing, Deputy Commissioner Shah Moz Mojahid Uddin, and senior police officials later visited the victims at the hospital.

