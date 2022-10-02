    বাংলা

    Rains likely after sultry weather as low forms over bay

    Syedpur and Tarash record highest temperature at 36.5 degrees Celsius

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Oct 2022, 06:11 PM
    Updated : 1 Oct 2022, 06:11 PM

    A low pressure system has formed over the Bay of Bengal, making the weather remain sultry in swathes of Bangladesh despite autumn clouds.

    Syedpur and Tarash recorded the highest temperature at 36.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday while Dhaka’s maximum temperature was 34.4 degrees Celsius.

    The lowest temperature was recorded at 22.5 degrees Celsius after the highest 60 millimetre rain in the district.

    Meteorologist Md Hafizur Rahman said the trend of rain might increase in the next 48 hours as monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

    Bangladesh Meteorological Department said light to moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind and lightning flashes are likely to occur in parts of the country on Sunday.

    Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country.

    RELATED STORIES
    Online bus tickets are supposed to eliminate extra fares. Not so, say some passengers
    Complaints over extra bus fare on e-tickets
    The owners advise passengers to be on the guard against being handed tickets for trips farther than their desired destinations
    Woman, two sons found dead at home in Sirajganj
    Woman, 2 sons found dead in Sirajganj
    Police are investigating her husband, who has married another woman
    New RAB chief Khurshid doesn’t see need for reforms
    No need for reforms: new RAB chief
    The force will continue to perform its tasks and duties in line with our policies and guidelines, says Khurshid
    No gas for 11 hours in Dhaka's Gulshan, Banani on Saturday
    11-hour gas outage to hit Dhaka's Gulshan, Banani
    Gas supply to Gulshan, Banani, Mohakhali, Tejgaon and other areas will be halted at 2 pm due to maintenance work

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher