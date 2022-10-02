Rains likely after sultry weather as low forms over bay

A low pressure system has formed over the Bay of Bengal, making the weather remain sultry in swathes of Bangladesh despite autumn clouds.
Syedpur and Tarash recorded the highest temperature at 36.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday while Dhaka’s maximum temperature was 34.4 degrees Celsius.
The lowest temperature was recorded at 22.5 degrees Celsius after the highest 60 millimetre rain in the district.
Meteorologist Md Hafizur Rahman said the trend of rain might increase in the next 48 hours as monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.
Bangladesh Meteorological Department said light to moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind and lightning flashes are likely to occur in parts of the country on Sunday.
Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country.