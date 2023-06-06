Five sentenced to death for murdering police constable Badal

A Dhaka court has sentenced five people to death for the murder of police constable Badal Miah in the capital's Motijheel a decade ago.

Judge Tahsin Iftekhar of the Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Sessions Court-7 delivered the judgement on Tuesday and also fined them Tk 10,0000 each.

The court has also slapped each of them with

a seven-year rigorous imprisonment term and a fine of Tk 15,000 for their role in hiding the body. Failure to pay the fine will lead to an additional 5 months of imprisonment.

The death row convicts are Ripon Nath Ghosh, Biswajit Chandra Das, Ibrahim Khalil alias Kosai Khalil, Ratan Chandra Das and Humayun Kabir.