Teknaf UNO Kaisar Khosru to be made OSD after yelling abuse at journalist

The government is set to make Teknaf Upazila executive officer or UNO Mohammad Kaisar Khosru an officer on special duty, or OSD, which is seen as a punishment in public service, for yelling abuse at a local reporter over a report.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said more action will be taken against Khosru if the High Court orders so.

"There is one executive officer in each of the 500 Upazilas across the country. How do you expect that everyone of these 500 people is a good human being," Khandker said after a cabinet meeting on Monday.