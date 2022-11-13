Gopalganj court sentences 4 to death for drug trafficking

Based on their confessions, police detectives conducted two rounds of raids, during which they captured Batul as he attempted to flee on a boat. Batul and his associates tossed a sack of Phensedyl and makeshift weapons overboard as police approached. Police later recovered the sack, finding 487 bottles of Phensedyl inside.

That same day, a drug trafficking case against Batul, Shona Begum, Zirullah, Shujon, Rafiq and Zakir was filed at Gopalganj Police Station by DB Police Sub Inspector Md Shahadat Hossain.

Shona Begum died a few days after the case was filed. She was then dropped from the case.

DB Police Sub-Inspector Md Moazzem Hossain filed charges against the five remaining suspects on Aug 6, 2011.