    Gopalganj court sentences 4 to death for drug trafficking

    Drug kingpin Batul aka Rabiul was among the death-row convicts, while another suspect was acquitted

    Gopalganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Nov 2022, 08:27 AM
    Updated : 13 Nov 2022, 08:27 AM

    A court has sentenced four people, including drug kingpin Batul aka Rabiul, to death in a drug trafficking case.

    Gopalganj Additional Sessions Judge Md Abbas Uddin delivered the verdict in the case on Sunday.

    Another suspect was acquitted.

    The other death row convicts were identified as Sujon Sheikh, 41, Md Rafiq Mridha, 39, and Zakir Sikdar, 45.

    Batul and Sujon were in court for the verdict. Rafiq and Zakir are absconding. The fifth suspect in the case, Sheikh Zirullah, 40, was acquitted.

    On Jul 10, 2011, police detectives detained two people - Shona Begum and Sheikh Zirullah – with 30 bottles of the banned cough syrup Phensedyl, the case summary says.

    Based on their confessions, police detectives conducted two rounds of raids, during which they captured Batul as he attempted to flee on a boat. Batul and his associates tossed a sack of Phensedyl and makeshift weapons overboard as police approached. Police later recovered the sack, finding 487 bottles of Phensedyl inside.

    That same day, a drug trafficking case against Batul, Shona Begum, Zirullah, Shujon, Rafiq and Zakir was filed at Gopalganj Police Station by DB Police Sub Inspector Md Shahadat Hossain.

    Shona Begum died a few days after the case was filed. She was then dropped from the case.

    DB Police Sub-Inspector Md Moazzem Hossain filed charges against the five remaining suspects on Aug 6, 2011.

