A woman was killed over dowry in 2013. A decade later, 5 of her husband's family are sentenced to death

A Dhaka court has sentenced five people to death for the 2013 murder of new bride Monira Parvin in a dowry-related dispute. However, her husband, Nasir Hossain, was acquitted.

After several deferrals, Judge Mafroza Parveen of the Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8, delivered the verdict on Thursday.

The death-row convicts are Nasir’s brother Masud, sister Hasina, uncle Din Islam, brother-in-law Milon, and Milon’s brother Delowar Hossain. Each of them was also fined Tk 100,000 by the court.