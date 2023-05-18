    বাংলা

    A woman was killed over dowry in 2013. A decade later, 5 of her husband's family are sentenced to death

    Monira Parvin’s husband Nasir was acquitted, but five of his relatives were convicted over the killing

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 May 2023, 10:49 AM
    Updated : 18 May 2023, 10:49 AM

    A Dhaka court has sentenced five people to death for the 2013 murder of new bride Monira Parvin in a dowry-related dispute. However, her husband, Nasir Hossain, was acquitted.

    After several deferrals, Judge Mafroza Parveen of the Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8, delivered the verdict on Thursday.

    The death-row convicts are Nasir’s brother Masud, sister Hasina, uncle Din Islam, brother-in-law Milon, and Milon’s brother Delowar Hossain. Each of them was also fined Tk 100,000 by the court.

    All of the convicts were out on bail. After the verdict, warrants were issued for their arrest and they were taken to jail.

    In her verdict, the judge said, “This was a cold-blooded killing. The convicts must not be able to flee from the dock.”

    The state then urged the court to call in additional security and send the convicts to jail.

    Monira’s father, Md Mostofa, broke down in tears as the verdict was read aloud. He thanked the court and asked for the sentences to be carried out swiftly.

    “We are satisfied that Nasir was acquitted,” said Monira’s cousin Habiba Akthtar Iti after the verdict.

    “We have no objections against him. He was not involved in the killing. None of us gave testimony against him."

    Md Mostofa, a rickshaw driver, filed the murder case over his daughter’s death at the Khilkhet Police Station on Jun 23, 2013. Nasir, his uncle, and 11 others were named as suspects in the case.

