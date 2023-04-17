Life expectancy of Bangladeshis dropped in 2021

BBS Director Alamgir Hossain said the agency believed the spike in deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the drop in life expectancy.

The first case of the novel coronavirus was detected in Bangladesh on Mar 8, 2020. Since then, 29,446 people have died, according to the official count as of Sunday. Most of these deaths took place in 2020 and 2021.

The average life expectancy for women is still higher than men, according to the new statistics. The life expectancy of men also dropped further.