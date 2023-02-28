    বাংলা

    25 muggers arrested with stolen mobile phone sets in Dhaka

    The Rapid Action Battalion has seized 355 mobile phone sets from the gang of muggers

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 Feb 2023, 07:45 AM
    Updated : 28 Feb 2023, 07:45 AM

    The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested 25 suspected members of a gang of muggers and seized 355 mobile phone sets from them in separate raids in Dhaka’s Shahbagh, Khilgaon, Jatrabari, Ashulia, Keraniganj, Siddhirganj and Sonargaon neighbourhoods.

    The arrests were made on Tuesday, RAB-3 said at a media briefing in Dhaka.

    The mobile phone sets seized from the arrestees are from different local and foreign brands. The elite force also recovered 51 mobile phone chargers from them.

    Md Robi, 48, is the leader of the mobile phone trafficking ring, said Assistant Police Superintendent Farzana Haque of RAB-3.

    The gang had been operating in different parts of the country, including Dhaka, for a long time and tricking law enforcers. She said drives against the criminals are underway, adding that legal action has been taken against the arrestees.

