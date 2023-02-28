25 muggers arrested with stolen mobile phone sets in Dhaka

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested 25 suspected members of a gang of muggers and seized 355 mobile phone sets from them in separate raids in Dhaka’s Shahbagh, Khilgaon, Jatrabari, Ashulia, Keraniganj, Siddhirganj and Sonargaon neighbourhoods.

The arrests were made on Tuesday, RAB-3 said at a media briefing in Dhaka.