In Independence Day letter to Hasina, Biden stresses human rights, free and fair polls

US President Joe Biden has emphasised democracy, human rights and free and fair elections in a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Bangladesh’s Independence Day.
“As Bangladesh approaches its next election, I am reminded of the deep value both of our nations' people place on democracy, equality, respect for human rights, and free and fair elections,” Biden wrote in the letter dated Mar 21.
The US Embassy in Dhaka published the letter on Monday, a day after Bangladesh celebrated 52 years of independence from Pakistan.
“The Bangladeshi people understand deeply the value of freedom and independence as they fought courageously in 1971 to choose their own fate and to speak their own language,” Biden wrote.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement on Independence Day on Sunday also offered to support Bangladesh in holding a free and fair general election for a “prospering society”.
Biden said the US applauds Bangladesh's “demonstrated commitment” to protecting the most vulnerable as the largest contributor to peacekeeping operations.
He thanked Bangladesh for cohosting the Global Action Plan ministerial that “significantly elevated the political commitment to end the global pandemic”.
The US president said Bangladesh set an example for the world of empathy and generosity in practice by sheltering the Rohingya refugees from Myanmar. “We share a commitment to finding long-term solutions to the Rohingya refugee crisis and holding perpetrators of atrocities accountable.”
“In over 50 years of diplomatic relations, the United States and Bangladesh have achieved a lot together - advancing economic development, strengthening people-to-people ties, addressing global health and climate issues, partnering on the humanitarian response to Rohingya refugees, and committing to a prosperous, secure, democratic, and independent Bangladesh.
“On this day of celebration, please accept my sincere wishes to you and the people of Bangladesh. Joy Bangla!”