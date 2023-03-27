In Independence Day letter to Hasina, Biden stresses human rights, free and fair polls

US President Joe Biden has emphasised democracy, human rights and free and fair elections in a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Bangladesh’s Independence Day.

“As Bangladesh approaches its next election, I am reminded of the deep value both of our nations' people place on democracy, equality, respect for human rights, and free and fair elections,” Biden wrote in the letter dated Mar 21.

The US Embassy in Dhaka published the letter on Monday, a day after Bangladesh celebrated 52 years of independence from Pakistan.