    9 workers hurt as roof collapses at construction site on Rajshahi University campus

    The proctor said the incident occurred at one stage of roof casting

    Rajshahi University Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 Jan 2024, 08:56 AM
    Updated : 30 Jan 2024, 08:56 AM

    At least nine workers have been injured after a portion of the roof at the under-construction 10-storey Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Hall at Rajshahi University collapsed, according to the university administration.

    The incident occurred around 12:30 pm on Tuesday, said Rajshahi University Proctor Prof Ashabul Hoque.

    The injured workers have yet to be identified.

    “Nine labourers were working on roof casting when the roof suddenly collapsed,” the proctor said. “All the injured were rescued and taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. No one has died.”

    “Fire service personnel are conducting rescue work. We will learn whether anyone else was trapped once rescue work completes, but we hope no one else is inside.”

    ‘Majid Sons Construction Limited’ was assigned the task of building the 10-storey Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Hall and the 20-storey Academic Building as part of the university development project.

    A worker named Sagor died after electrocution on May 31, 2022 while working on the construction of the 20-storey Academic Building. The university administration halted the project at the time over allegations that workers were working without safety equipment.

