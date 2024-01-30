9 workers hurt as roof collapses at construction site on Rajshahi University campus

At least nine workers have been injured after a portion of the roof at the under-construction 10-storey Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Hall at Rajshahi University collapsed, according to the university administration.

The incident occurred around 12:30 pm on Tuesday, said Rajshahi University Proctor Prof Ashabul Hoque.

The injured workers have yet to be identified.

“Nine labourers were working on roof casting when the roof suddenly collapsed,” the proctor said. “All the injured were rescued and taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. No one has died.”