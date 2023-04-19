Two motorcyclists die in a road accident in Faridpur

Two men riding a motorcycle have died in Faridpur after their vehicle had a three-way crash with a poultry pickup van and an autorickshaw carrying passengers.

Two others were injured in the accident that took place near the Komarpur Muslim Mission on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway around 12 am on Wednesday, said MA Jalil, chief of Faridpur Kotwali Police Station.

The motorbike riders were identified as Md Nazrul Islam, 28, and Raihan Molla, 29, two relatives.