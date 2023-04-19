Two motorcyclists die in a road accident in Faridpur

Two men riding a motorcycle have died in Faridpur after their vehicle had a three-way crash with a poultry pickup van and an autorickshaw carrying passengers.
Two others were injured in the accident that took place near the Komarpur Muslim Mission on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway around 12 am on Wednesday, said MA Jalil, chief of Faridpur Kotwali Police Station.
The motorbike riders were identified as Md Nazrul Islam, 28, and Raihan Molla, 29, two relatives.
The injured were among passengers of the autorickshaw. Police have yet to provide details on their identities.
Nazrul and Raihan were taking a ride for some fresh air as an escape from the hot weather, OC MA Jalil said, citing the families of the dead.
“They crashed into the poultry pickup van and the autorickshaw. Nazrul died at the scene. Raihan was severely injured and died on the way to Dhaka.”
The Highway Police reached the spot and rescued the injured, said SM Shahidur Rahman, chief of Karimpur Highway Police Station.
“One injured person has been admitted to the Faridpur Medical College hospital while the doctors sent the other one to Dhaka.”
Highway police recovered and seized the pickup, autorickshaw, and motorcycle. However, the pickup driver fled and went into hiding, OC Shahidur said.