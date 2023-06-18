Bangladesh executioner who hanged 26 convicts in jail, is freed. But he has no place to call home

Shahjahan Bhuiyan, a hangman for 26 convicts, including killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and war criminals, has walked out of prison after serving 32 years for robbery and murder.

No one was waiting outside to welcome the 73-year-old as he has no home to return to after his release from Dhaka Central Jail on Sunday.

“I feel great,” said Shahjahan, wearing a white shirt and white pants, with his moustache and hair dyed red.

When he was 40 years old in 1991, still unmarried, Shahjahan was sentenced to 42 years in prison, but the term was commuted by 10 years and five months for different reasons.