    বাংলা

    Tea estates in Sylhet come alive as workers return after a wage hike

    A weeks-long standoff between workers and estate owners ended on the prime minister's assurance that daily wages would be hiked by Tk 50 to Tk 170

    Sylhet Correspondent
    Published : 28 August 2022, 08:24 AM
    Updated : 28 August 2022, 08:24 AM

    Tea plantation workers in Sylhet have returned to work after weeks of protests ended with a Tk 50 increase in their daily wages, breathing life back into the region's estates.

    Raju Goala, president of Sylhet Valley's Tea Workers Union, said workers of several plantations resumed work on Sunday.

    Of the 23 tea gardens in Sylhet, nine reopened on Sunday, while the rest were on their weekend holiday. Workers in those other gardens will return to work on Monday.

    Workers had been at loggerheads with estate owners over their daily wage of Tk 120. They called for the wage to be increased to Tk 300 and had been protesting since Aug 9 to press home their demand.

    They abstained from work for two hours a day for four days before launching a full-scale strike on Aug 13.

    Some of them went back to work after the authorities assured them of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's intervention to end the impasse and the owners offered a Tk 25 rise in their daily wage to Tk 145.

    However, they then rejoined the others on strike as there was no sign of assurances they could rely on, the protesters said.

    The stalemate eventually ended through Hasina's intervention on Saturday as the workers agreed to a daily wage of Tk 170.

    "The prime minister said that other allowances will also be increased proportionately and we have returned to work based on her assurance," said Mithila Farzana, a worker at Alibahar Tea Garden. "Hopefully, the prime minister will keep her word.”

    Read more:

    Tea estate workers ‘to end strike’ as Bangladesh raises daily wage by Tk 50 to Tk 170

    Skipping meals amid strike for pay rise, Bangladesh tea estate workers look to Hasina for support

    Tea production and export boom in Bangladesh, but plantation workers live on the margins

    RELATED STORIES
    18 Rohingya refugees detained in Noakhali after 'fleeing' Bhasan Char
    18 'runaway' Rohingya detained in Noakhali
    They allegedly fled the refugee settlement on Bhasan Char island with the help of local agents to seek shelter at camps in Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar, according to police
    Traffic policeman among two killed in Uttara road accident
    Traffic policeman among 2 killed in Uttara crash
    A lorry ran them over from behind on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway, killing them instantly
    Power outages 'ease' as diesel-run plants restart amid better supply
    Power outages ‘ease’
    Daily electricity shortage falls to 500MW from over 2,000MW last month, according to government data
    Hasina stresses need to focus on tea workers' welfare
    Look after tea workers as well: Hasina
    She talks the owners into increasing the daily wage of the workers by Tk 50 to Tk 170 in meeting

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher