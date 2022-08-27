    বাংলা

    Bangladesh raises tea estate workers’ daily wage by Tk 50 to Tk 170

    The prime minister urges the striking workers to go back to work, an aide says

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 August 2022, 02:19 PM
    Updated : 27 August 2022, 02:19 PM

    The daily wage of tea estate workers has been raised to Tk 170 from Tk 120 in a meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the owners amid a labour strike.

    Hasina also urged the striking workers to go back to work, her Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus said after the three-hour meeting ended on Saturday evening.

    Kaikaus said festival and medical allowances, ration, subsidies and other facilities will also be increased in proportion to the new wage.

    Hasina will soon speak to the workers via video call, according to the official.

    The workers launched protests on Aug 9, demanding Tk 300 as daily wage. They abstained from work for two hours daily for four days before the full-scale strike began on Aug 13.

    Some of them went back to work after the authorities assured them of Hasina’s intervention to end the impasse and the owners offered a Tk 25 rise in their daily wage to Tk 145.

    They rejoined the others in the strike as there was no sign of assurances they could rely on, the protesters said.

    Workers and their leaders said it would be difficult for them to live on without Tk 300 a day, but they would accept whatever decision Hasina took.

    Tea estate workers are arguably the lowest paid people in Bangladesh and most vulnerable to crises like the one the country is facing right now with prices skyrocketing.

    The strike affected the workers as well, besides production. Many workers said they were skipping meals with no income during the strike.

    The owners, however, claim the workers are actually paid Tk 300 a day, including housing and ration costs.

    Kaikaus said the increased allowances and facilities will take a worker’s daily wage to Tk 450-Tk 500, including the other facilities, as the workers will get bonus for plucking extra tea leaves and the employers will raise their payments to the workers’ welfare funds.

    Subsidies will be used to increase rations, he said. Currently, the owners provide the workers with flour at Tk 2 per kg after buying the product at Tk 28, according to him.

    Medical facilities for the workers will be expanded while pension and payments for maintenance will be increased, the secretary said.

