Bangladesh raises tea estate workers’ daily wage by Tk 50 to Tk 170

The daily wage of tea estate workers has been raised to Tk 170 from Tk 120 in a meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the owners amid a labour strike.

Hasina also urged the striking workers to go back to work, her Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus said after the three-hour meeting ended on Saturday evening.

Kaikaus said festival and medical allowances, ration, subsidies and other facilities will also be increased in proportion to the new wage.

Hasina will soon speak to the workers via video call, according to the official.