Skipping meals amid strike for pay rise, Bangladesh tea estate workers look to Hasina for support

Shakuntala Modi has been the sole breadwinner of a family of six since her husband died seven years ago. With the meagre Tk 120 daily wage, the worker of Begum Khan Tea Estate in Habiganj’s Chunarughat could barely feed the family, let alone send her two children to school.

She joined protests launched by around 125,000 workers of 241 tea estates in Bangladesh on Aug 9, demanding that the owners raise their daily wage to Tk 300. They started an indefinite strike after daily two-hour work abstention for four days.

Speaking to bdnews24.com on Friday, Shakuntala said her family were eating only spinach, which they picked up from the backswamps in the area, with a pinch of salt and chilli, after they ran out of rice four days ago.

“No rice for four days. How would I get the money to buy rice? No work for 18 days. Rations are off. We eat one meal a day and skip the other.”

She lamented she could not send her children to school. “What education could they have with my Tk 120 daily wage? I cannot buy them soap. People at school would have hated them for being dirty.”