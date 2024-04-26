A year into marriage, teen couple dies of suspected suicide. A final request – to be buried next to each other

Police recovered the bodies of a husband and his wife from an apartment in Gazipur’s Sreepur.

The bodies were found in an one-room flat on the ground floor of a multistorey building owned by Md Faruk Khan in Mulaid Upazila on Friday, said Inspector Md Shakhawat Hossain of Sreepur Police Station. A note was found alongside the bodies.

The husband, Md Israfil, 17, was the son of Md Mofizul Haque and a native of Haldi village in Sherpur district. His wife, Rokeya Khatun, 15, was the daughter of Abul Kashem from Postari village in Mymensingh district.

The two married eight months ago after having a romantic affair against the will of their families. Israfil worked in a motor workshop while Rokeya worked in a garment factory.

Israfil lived with his parents at their rented house in Mulaid but left home once he married Rokeya without the family’s consent, said his father Mofizul.

Later, the family convinced them to come back and the couple started living in a rented flat adjacent to the family house.

Mofizul said he found the door of Israfil's apartment open on Friday morning and went inside. He found Israfil hanged from the ceiling fan with a scarf while Rokeya's body was lying on the bed.

Police were informed and they recovered the bodies.