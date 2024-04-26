A year into marriage, teen couple dies of suspected suicide. A final request – to be buried next to each other

Police recovered the bodies of a husband and his wife from an apartment in Gazipur’s Sreepur.
The bodies were found in an one-room flat on the ground floor of a multistorey building owned by Md Faruk Khan in Mulaid Upazila on Friday, said Inspector Md Shakhawat Hossain of Sreepur Police Station. A note was found alongside the bodies.
The husband, Md Israfil, 17, was the son of Md Mofizul Haque and a native of Haldi village in Sherpur district. His wife, Rokeya Khatun, 15, was the daughter of Abul Kashem from Postari village in Mymensingh district.
The two married eight months ago after having a romantic affair against the will of their families. Israfil worked in a motor workshop while Rokeya worked in a garment factory.
Israfil lived with his parents at their rented house in Mulaid but left home once he married Rokeya without the family’s consent, said his father Mofizul.
Later, the family convinced them to come back and the couple started living in a rented flat adjacent to the family house.
Mofizul said he found the door of Israfil's apartment open on Friday morning and went inside. He found Israfil hanged from the ceiling fan with a scarf while Rokeya's body was lying on the bed.
Police were informed and they recovered the bodies.
Israfil and Rokeya went missing after they got married, said Israfil's brother Md Borhanuddin. The two families found the couple's whereabouts after filing a general diary with the police station. The couple reconciled with their families and were now on good terms, he said. Israfil and Rokeya nurtured a loving relationship, he added.
"Recently, Israfil fought with his parents and left home. Then he was pacified and brought back home on Thursday. I didn't speak to them after that and received the news of their death in the morning," Borhanuddin said.
Inspector Shakhawat Hossain said they found a note on a table beside the body.
"Mother and father, please forgive me as I couldn't live with you anymore. The love of my life hanged herself because of me and I can't live on. I don't blame anyone. Nobody is responsible for this. My love is awaiting for me. All of you, stay well. - Md Israfil," the note said.
“Mother, I really don't know why my love hanged herself. I am solely responsible for this and no one else to be blamed," the note added.
In the note, Israfil requested his mother to bury his wife next to him.
Police believe the wife committed suicide first and her husband was unable to bear the loss, said Inspector Shakhawat.
The bodies were sent for an autopsy, he said, adding police would take legal steps over the incident.