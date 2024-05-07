Will voters turn up in an Upazila election mostly without party symbols?

Amid the BNP’s boycott, the Awami League refrains from nominating candidates to avoid infighting

Bangladesh is preparing for a unique local government election, where almost all candidates are independent as the main parties have not fielded any candidates, although they are allowed to use their symbols.

Amid the BNP’s boycott, the Awami League has refrained from nominating candidates for the Upazila council polls to avoid infighting.

And around 80 local leaders have defied the opposition party to contest the election despite expulsion.

The run-up to the polls has seen less violence than before. The candidates have not made significant allegations, such as intimidation, against each other.

The Jatiya Party has nominated four candidates, JP two and the Workers Party and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal one each.

“It’s kind of a unique, new type of election,” said Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, chairman of observer group JANIPOP.

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said: “It’s a local government election. The candidates do not need party identity to contest this election. Many political parties are unofficially backing a side, although they have not formally nominated any candidates.”

The Awami League kept the options open for its local leaders, a tactic similar to the one it took in the Jan 7 national election.

As a result, 436 independent candidates in the parliamentary polls played a key role in creating an environment for a competitive election.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader confirmed the party’s position in the Upazila polls.

“The Awami League has refrained from allocating the symbol in local government polls because it thinks the elections will be more participatory and competitive if they are held without party symbols,” he said.

Abdul Alim, former director of observers’ platform Election Working Group, however, doubts if the ruling party’s strategy will help increase turnout.

“This is Awami League versus Awami League. So, a certain group of people will not go to the polling stations. In that case, the possibility of lower turnout than in 2014 or 2019 will increase,” he said.

He also believes many of the BNP’s expelled leaders have a chance to win the polls.

Alim also thinks the opposition party missed an opportunity to speak about fairness of the election after participating independently.

WILL TURNOUT INCREASE?

To Shantanu Majumder, professor of political science at Dhaka University, it appears that the polls will be “not bad” in many Upazilas.

“The main thing to monitor is whether the supporters are able to go to the polling stations,” he said.

Without the BNP, the polls will not be “fully competitive”, he commented.

“The BNP leaders contesting the polls may win in many places. Considering this, we can say that this election will not be totally disconnected to people,” he said.

JANIPOP’s Kalimullah said local government polls are different from national elections.

“Overall, it won’t be right to think that the turnout will be low. It will be better than the Jan 7vote (42 percent),” he said.

He thinks different factors in the contest for three posts - chairman, vice-chairman and reserved seat vice-chairman - will make the turnout better in comparison with the national election.

PHASE-1 UPAZILA POLLS AT A GLANCE

- A total of 485 of 495 Upazilas are going to polls in four phases, including 150 in the first phase.

- Voting will be held in 141 Upazilas in the first phase on May 8 because some Upazilas were transferred to other phases while some saw candidates elected uncontested.

- As many as 1,735 candidates are vying for the chairman, vice chairman, and reserved seat vice chairman’s posts in the first phase. Of them, 570 are contesting for the chairman’s post, 625 for general vice-chairman and 440 for vice-chairman’s post reserved for women.

- Eight candidates have been elected chairman unopposed, 10 secured general vice-chairman’s post, and 10 women won reserved seat vice-chairman’s post.

- No voting was required in five Upazilas because there were single candidates for all three posts.

- Hatiya, Bagerhat Sadar, Munshiganj Sadar, Madaripur’s Shibchar and Feni’s Parshuram were the four Upazilas where all candidates were elected uncontested.

- Although the ruling Awami League has refrained from nominating any candidate, the Jatiya Party has fielded four nominees, JP two, and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal and the Workers Party one each. The others are contesting as independent candidates.

- Voting in 22 Upazilas will be held through electronic machines, while the others will have ballot papers.

- Voting will continue from 8am to 4pm.

- The number of voters in these Upazilas is around 31.4 million in total.

- There will be nearly 78,000 booths in around 12,000 polling stations.

- Seventeen to 21 security personnel will guard each polling station.

- Executive and judicial magistrates will work to keep law and order.

WHAT AL, BNP SAY

It is clear that the Awami League wants the elections to be held in festivity.

Party chief Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also confirmed this in their parliamentary party meeting.

She even ordered family members of MPs and ministers not to contest the Upazila polls because she thinks other activists should be given a chance.

She warned that those violating party decisions will face action.

The BNP, on the other hand, is adamant in its position to stay away from elections held under the Awami League government, questioning the ruling party’s will to hold free and fair polls.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi even alleged that the local leaders who violated the party's decision to boycott the Upazila polls actually had government links.

“Please boycott the so-called Upazila election. Do not go to the polling stations. Take the side of democracy and stay with the people. Keep the people with you,” he said.

EC’S MESSAGE

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said they are committed to ensuring fair polls at any cost.

“As emotion runs high during elections, disorder takes place. But we must make arrangements to allow the voters to cast their ballots without any obstruction,” he said.

Election Commissioner Md Ahsan Habib Khan said no candidate would be able to influence voting because the centres will be covered with a blanket of security.

“Voting will be halted if any problem occurs at a centre. Fresh balloting will be conducted if necessary,” he said.

Commissioner Alamgir said the local administrations have been ordered not to heed MPs or ministers if they try to influence vote.

“All the candidates are equal to us. If someone shows disrespect for the code of conduct or illegally influence the vote, they will face legal action,” he said.

LOOKING BACK AT PAST UPAZILA POLLS

- Voting was held in a day in 1990 and 2009 after Upazila councils were added to local government bodies in 1985.

- The 2014 Upazila council elections had six phases and the 2019 polls were held in five phases.

- In 2014, the turnout was 61 percent. It was 67.69 percent in 2009.

- The political parties have been using their symbols in the local government polls since the passage of the Local Government Election Act in 2015.

- The first elections on party lines to the Upazila councils were held in three expired Upazila Parishads in 2017.

- The turnout was over 41 percent in the last Upazila council elections held in five phases in 2019.

Amid the BNP’s boycott, ruling Awami League’s candidates fought with rebel candidates of the party.

As many as 288 candidates won the chairman’s post with the Awami League’s boat symbol.

The number of winners among independent candidates, who were mostly rebel candidates of the Awami League, was 131.

- After staging a boycott of the 2014 parliamentary polls, the BNP backed candidates in the Upazila council polls held without party symbols that year.

The party has not fielded candidates in the Upazila polls since then. It has boycotted the polls again this time after staying away from the Jan 7 national election.

- The turnout in the Jan 7 vote was around 42 percent. The Awami League w[on 225 out of 300 seats in the 12th parliamentary election. Of the 62 independent candidates, who were elected MPs, 59 were Awami League leaders.