Storm, rain in Chattogram

Chattogram experienced rain during an hourlong Kalbaishakhi storm on Monday afternoon. Wind gusts uprooted trees and electricity poles while the rain caused waterlogging in the port city.

Storm uprooted electricity poles and trees on Zakir Hossain Road in Chattogram during a storm on Monday afternoon, May 6, 2024, bringing traffic in the area to a halt. Photo: Suman Babu
A Kalbaishakhi storm with rain caused suffering to the residents of Jamalkhan in Chattogram on Monday, May 6, 2024. Photo: Suman Babu
A Kalbaishakhi storm with rain caused suffering to the residents of Jamalkhan in Chattogram on Monday, May 6, 2024. Photo: Suman Babu
The Chawkbazar area of Chattogram was submerged under knee-deep water after stormy rain on Monday afternoon, May 6, 2024. Photo: Suman Babu
bdnews24.com

Published : 07 May 2024, 05:29 AM

Updated : 07 May 2024, 05:29 AM

