Storm, rain in Chattogram

May 07, 2024
Chattogram experienced rain during an hourlong Kalbaishakhi storm on Monday afternoon. Wind gusts uprooted trees and electricity poles while the rain caused waterlogging in the port city.
bdnews24.com
Published : 07 May 2024, 05:29 AM
Updated : 07 May 2024, 05:29 AM
