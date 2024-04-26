    বাংলা

    2 vegetable traders die as covered van hits them in Manikganj

    The traders were returning to their neighbourhood after buying vegetables from the wholesale market in Manikganj’s Jaagir.

    Manikganj Correspondent
    Published : 26 April 2024, 09:46 AM
    Updated : 26 April 2024, 09:46 AM

    Two vegetable traders have died after a covered van hits them in Manikganj's Saturia Upazila.

    The accident took place around 7:30am at Golra Bus Stand on Dhaka-Aricha highway on Friday, said Sukhendu Basu, chief of Golra Highway Police Station.

    The dead were identified as Abdus Salam, 50, and Sanowar Hossain, 45. Both of them hailed from Katigram in Sadar Upazila.

    The two traders were returning to their neighbourhood riding a rickshaw van after buying vegetables from the wholesale market in Manikganj’s Jaagir, the police officer said, citing locals.

    “A covered van hit the rickshaw van at Golra Bus Stand area and fled. The rickshaw van driver fell beside the road but both vegetable sellers died on the spot.”

    One of the bodies was kept at the Manikganj Hospital while the other was at the police station, said Sukhendu. Their families were informed and police were taking necessary legal measures, he said.

