2 vegetable traders die as covered van hits them in Manikganj

The two traders were returning to their neighbourhood riding a rickshaw van after buying vegetables from the wholesale market in Manikganj’s Jaagir, the police officer said, citing locals.

“A covered van hit the rickshaw van at Golra Bus Stand area and fled. The rickshaw van driver fell beside the road but both vegetable sellers died on the spot.”

One of the bodies was kept at the Manikganj Hospital while the other was at the police station, said Sukhendu. Their families were informed and police were taking necessary legal measures, he said.