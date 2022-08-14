‘Is Tk 120 a day enough for a family to survive?’ Bangladesh tea plantation workers ask

Saraswati Bauri has been working at Lalchand Tea Estate in Habiganj’s Chunarughat for three years. He took the job after her father died three years ago. Now the breadwinner for the family of five, in her late 20s, gets Tk 120 as daily wage.

“How am I supposed to support my family in this market? I need to feed my two children and elderly mother. I can’t pay for the expenses with this Tk 120 when prices are rising,” she said, clearly conveying her frustration.

Saraswati has to pay for her 7-year-old daughter Trisha Bauri’s education at school. She cannot even think about taking her children to healthcare facilities when they fall ill.

Jyotsna Painka, a worker of Khaichhara Tea Estate in Sreemangal’s Bharaura, said they eat bread in the morning and afternoon, and rice at night. With rice, they eat lentils, potatoes or some other vegetables.

She buys small fries or dried fish after getting her wage on Wednesday. “We can’t think of having anything beyond these.”