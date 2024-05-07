Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 07, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Grape-accented Zendaya leads garden-themed looks at Met Gala

Zendaya wore a dark blue gown adorned with grape clusters and Lana Del Rey donned a dramatic headpiece with tree branches

Grape-accented Zendaya leads garden-themed looks at Met Gala
Zendaya poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' in New York City, New York, US, May 6, 2024. REUTERS

Ben Kellerman

Reuters

Published : 07 May 2024, 09:22 AM

Updated : 07 May 2024, 09:22 AM

Related Stories
'Challengers' tests friendship bonds of complex trio
'Challengers' tests friendship bonds of complex trio
Gosling's 'The Fall Guy' is a love letter to stunt performers
Gosling's 'The Fall Guy' is a love letter to stunt performers
Bon Jovi docuseries allows peek at band's private history
Bon Jovi docuseries allows peek at band's private history
'Hell's Kitchen' and 'Stereophonic' tie for most Tony nominations
'Hell's Kitchen' and 'Stereophonic' tie for most Tony nominations
Read More
8 kg of gold found in Monir’s home is legal: court
8 kg of gold found in Monir’s home is legal: court
India's chickpea imports unlikely to ease prices
India's chickpea imports unlikely to ease prices
Stormy Daniels takes witness stand in Trump hush money trial
Stormy Daniels takes witness stand in Trump hush money trial
Putin starts new term with challenge to the West
Putin starts new term with challenge to the West
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More