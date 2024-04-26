    বাংলা

    Zendaya's tennis movie, 'Challengers,' tests friendship bonds of complex trio

    The movie explores the often-unpredictable bond between the three main characters and how it intersects with their joint passion for professional tennis

    Danielle Broadway and Rollo RossReuters
    Published : 26 April 2024, 05:34 AM
    Updated : 26 April 2024, 05:34 AM

    When Zendaya first read the script for director Luca Guadagnino’s romantic sports film “Challengers,” she immediately understood that the tennis player turned coach she would portray was unapologetic about her own power and how she wielded it.

    “I also think that she isn't immediately dislikable, and she isn't perfect, and she isn't trying to be and we're not making any excuses for that either,” Zendaya said about her character, Tashi Duncan.

    At the Los Angeles premiere of the film, Zendaya took to the stage in her neon green halter dress and urged audiences not to judge the characters in the movie too harshly.

    For Zendaya, it is important to have complex characters like the ones in the movie, even if it means they are not necessarily likeable.

    The film focuses on Duncan, a former tennis prodigy who becomes a coach following a career-shattering leg injury.

    She coaches her husband, portrayed by Mike Faist, who is a tennis champion facing a losing streak. Her strategy to help him win is a surprise tournament against his ex-best friend, who is also Duncan’s ex-boyfriend.

    The movie explores the often-unpredictable bond between the three main characters and how it intersects with their joint passion for professional tennis.

    The Amazon MGM Studios film arrives in theatres on Friday.

    “We all are kind of very quick to judge characters,” said Josh O’Connor, who plays Duncan’s ex-boyfriend.

    “But I think ultimately, the three of them have got this very complicated situation thrown upon them where they all kind of love each other," O'Connor said.

    As Zendaya and her co-stars delved into their characters and built chemistry over 12 weeks, they began to understand more of the psychology of tennis players.

    “It seems incredibly lonely, and it's just you out there," Zendaya said. "I mean, there's someone across from you, but really you feel very isolated on your own and there's so much mental fortitude to stay focused and there's so many people watching you and every point matters so much."

    Adding to the layers of her character, Zendaya worked to learn more about the sport while filming, garnering a compliment from former tennis star Serena Williams.

    She sported outfits inspired by the movie while attending premieres.

    "I want to try to make it feel like it's still an extension of the creative process of the making of it (the film) too," she said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Actor Zendaya attends the UK premiere of the film "Challengers" at Leicester Square, in London, Britain, April 10, 2024.
    Tennis drama 'Challengers' showcases Zendaya's versatility
    In "Challengers", Zendaya plays Tashi Duncan, a self-confident former tennis champion
    Cast member Nell Tiger Free and director Arkasha Stevenson attend the premiere for the film' The First Omen' in Los Angeles, California, US, Mar 26, 2024. REUTERS
    'The First Omen' features graphic female bodies
    Director Stevenson finds that body horror helps her reconnect with her body and serves as a reminder that every person’s body is their own
    Cast member Sydney Sweeney attends the premiere of the film "Immaculate" in Los Angeles, California, US, Mar 15, 2024. REUTERS
    Sydney Sweeney takes on double duty for 'Immaculate'
    She stars and produces the horror movie set in an Italian convent
    Cast members Ke Huy Quan, Awkwafina, James Hong, Jack Black, and Bryan Cranston attend a premiere of the film "Kung Fu Panda 4" in Los Angeles, California, US, March 3, 2024.
    'Kung Fu Panda' is back with some help from 'The Six Million Dollar Man'
    "Kung Fu Panda 4" sees Po tasked with finding a successor to become the next dragon warrior

    Opinion

    A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?
    Rajib Das
    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp