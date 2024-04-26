Zendaya's tennis movie, 'Challengers,' tests friendship bonds of complex trio

When Zendaya first read the script for director Luca Guadagnino’s romantic sports film “Challengers,” she immediately understood that the tennis player turned coach she would portray was unapologetic about her own power and how she wielded it.

“I also think that she isn't immediately dislikable, and she isn't perfect, and she isn't trying to be and we're not making any excuses for that either,” Zendaya said about her character, Tashi Duncan.

At the Los Angeles premiere of the film, Zendaya took to the stage in her neon green halter dress and urged audiences not to judge the characters in the movie too harshly.

For Zendaya, it is important to have complex characters like the ones in the movie, even if it means they are not necessarily likeable.