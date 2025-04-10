The band is reviving its glory days, with plans to release four more original songs along with music videos

Shironamhin gears up for first-ever tour of Canada in September

Having spent nearly three decades in the Bangladeshi music scene, rock band Shironamhin is gearing up for its first tour of Canada.

The band, known for their distinct folk sound with a mix of progressive rock weaved into it, is scheduled to perform live this September, kicking off their trip to Canada with a concert in Toronto, organised by Mixtape.

Describing 2025 as a year of "variation" for the band, frontman Ziaur Rahman shared that Shironamhin has plans for several international tours this year.

Composer Kazi Ahmad Shafin reflected on their recent tour of Europe, saying: "Last year, we travelled across several European countries, their culture and landscapes left us truly inspired. We’re looking forward to enjoying this year’s tours just as much."

Vocalist Sheikh Ishtiaque added, "These tours give us experiences and emotions that are essential for creative growth."

Earlier, on Feb 15, Shironamhin released their latest track “Priyotoma” from their upcoming album “Batighor”.

The band has four more tracks ready for release, each paired with music videos shot across multiple locations in Thailand and India.

Additionally, fans can look forward to a sequel to their popular track “Ei Obelay”, which the band plans to release once sponsorship is secured.