Ryan Gosling's 'The Fall Guy' is a love letter to stunt performers

Life starts imitating his art as Colt tries to track down the vanished superstar and lands in the middle of a criminal plot. The stuntman has to put on his best performance both on and off the screen to save Jody's movie - and himself.

"I've benefited from the work of stunt people my whole career. They come in and they take the hits for you and then get none of the credit. That ends here. Hopefully the whole conversation is different after this film," Gosling said as he attended the movie's premiere in London on Monday.

"It's completely a love letter to stunt performers and the magic of what they create in movies. It's a love letter to crews and making films," added Blunt.

"The Fall Guy", which was shot in Sydney, Australia, is directed by David Leitch, a former stunt double to stars including Brad Pitt and Matt Damon, and director of "Bullet Train", "Deadpool 2" and "Atomic Blonde".

Many of its daring action scenes were shot with real in-camera stunts and during filming Gosling's stunt double Logan Holladay set a Guinness World Record for the most cannon rolls in a car. The classic stunt sees an apparatus fitted beneath a car that propels it into a series of rolls at a designated speed. Holladay's 8.5 rolls broke Adam Kirley's 2006 record of 7 in "Casino Royale."