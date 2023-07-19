Man stabbed to death in Dhaka's Jatrabari

A man has been stabbed to death in the neighbourhood of Jatrabari in Dhaka.

Md Hassan, 32, who worked in a motor workshop, was attacked around 1 am on Wednesday at Bidyutgoli near the Sifat Petrol Pump.

Police took Hassan to the hospital, where the doctor declared him dead, according to Inspector Bacchu Mia of Dhaka Medical College Hospital's Police Outpost.