Two police officers punished for 'adultery, obscene comments on army'

    Published : 2 July 2023, 08:21 PM
    The government has punished two superintendents of police for having “extra-marital affairs and making obscene comments about the army”. 

    The home ministry announced the decisions on Sunday after departmental investigations found evidence in support of the allegations brought against the two officers. 

    One of them, Nihar Ranjan Howlader, is accused of having several extra-marital affairs. He has been relegated to an additional SP. 

    The other, Fazlul Haque, made “obscene” comments about the Bangladesh Army in a phone conversation with a colleague. Fazlul’s pay scale has been downgraded.

    The punishments will be effective for three years. 

    According to the notice, Nihar had been accused of committing adultery with a married woman when he was a special SP at the Criminal Investigation Department of Police. A departmental case was filed against him following a complaint lodged by his wife at that time. 

    He then made a written pledge not to cheat on his wife, but engaged in several extra-marital affairs, including with a female inspector.

    Another departmental case was filed against him after an initial investigation found evidence, such as text messages, leaving the work zone without permission and submission of a fake tour diary. 

    He did not respond to orders to explain his position on the allegations in a fully fledged investigation. 

    The other officer, Fazlul, made the “obscene, discourteous and sensitive” comments about the army in a phone call with a colleague in 2021 – an audio of which went viral on social media – when he was working at the Rapid Action Battalion in Rajshahi. 

    After examining evidence and a hearing, investigators found truth in the allegations brought against him, according to the home ministry.

