Two police officers punished for 'adultery, obscene comments on army'

The government has punished two superintendents of police for having “extra-marital affairs and making obscene comments about the army”.

The home ministry announced the decisions on Sunday after departmental investigations found evidence in support of the allegations brought against the two officers.

One of them, Nihar Ranjan Howlader, is accused of having several extra-marital affairs. He has been relegated to an additional SP.

The other, Fazlul Haque, made “obscene” comments about the Bangladesh Army in a phone conversation with a colleague. Fazlul’s pay scale has been downgraded.