US Embassy backs 'thorough' probe into Bangladeshi youth's shooting death in Massachusetts

In Dhaka, a group of protesters formed a human chain in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday to demand justice for Faisal amid an American security official's visit to the country. Rear Admiral Eileen Laubacher, the US National Security Council's senior director for South Asia, was scheduled to meet officials at the ministry in the afternoon.

“The US speaks about human rights violations in other countries. We call upon them to take notice of what is happening in their own country," said Ajoy Dasgupta, an Ekushey Padak-winning journalist who took part in the demonstration.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen arrived in the area after the protest ended. He underlined the government's belief that the US would deliver justice after investigating the matter in line with the rule of law.